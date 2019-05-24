As Theresa May announces her decision to quit we look back at her career in pictures
Mrs May said: “It is and will always remain a matter of deep regret to me that I have not been able to deliver Brexit.”
Pictures from PA
1. Theresa May picture gallery
File photo dated 15/06/1999 of Conservative MP Theresa May leaving Conservative Central Office in London, after being appointed shadow Education and Employment secretary in a Shadow Cabinet reshuffle announced by Tory leader William Hague. The Prime Minister is expected to announce details later today of her timetable for leaving Downing Street. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 24, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Matthew Fearn/PA Wire
File photo dated 09/05/2003 of the then Conservative Party Chairperson, Theresa May outside the Latimer Conference Centre in Chesham, Buckinghamshire. The Prime Minister is expected to announce details later today of her timetable for leaving Downing Street. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 24, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Tim Ockenden/PA Wire
File photo dated 30/09/2007 of the then Shadow Leader of House of Commons Theresa May addressing the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool wearing wellington boots. The Prime Minister is expected to announce details later today of her timetable for leaving Downing Street. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 24, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
File photo dated 30/09/2007 of the then Shadow Leader of House of Commons Theresa May addresses the Conservative Party conference in Blackpool wearing wellington boots. The Prime Minister is expected to announce details later today of her timetable for leaving Downing Street. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Issue date: Friday May 24, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Brexit. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire