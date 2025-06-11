As UK stumps up £50m for Casement Park - there are fresh calls to spend even more public money

There are fresh calls for even more public money to be spent on Casement Park after the UK government awarded another £50m to the long delayed the project – despite concerns from some politicians that the GAA is not inclusive of the unionist community.

The DUP leader Gavin Robinson called the Chancellor’s decision to support the redevelopment of Ulster GAA’s west Belfast home “partisan” – and said the government needs to adopt a balanced approach on the funding of sports in Northern Ireland.

TUV MP Jim Allister questioned the government’s priorities, given the demands for housing in the province.

The project has been delayed for years by planning objections and questions over who should foot the bill for the rocketing costs.

The new money was included in Rachel Reeves’ spending review, which outlines the Government’s spending plans over the coming years.

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly responded to the news by saying that sport across Northern Ireland is “crying out for financial support” – while Sinn Fein First Minister Michelle O’Neill said it was an “enormous step forward”.

However, SDLP leader Claire Hanna has called on the Stormont Executive to up their funding to the Casement Park project.

The South Belfast and Mid Down MP said “At the very least we need to see an inflationary increase in the original £62.5m allocated, reflecting the inflationary uplift they received over the period of inaction, and this would go a long way to meeting the funding requirements.

“Casement Park represents much more than just a sporting stadium. It will be a home for the GAA in the Ulster, a major sports and entertainment venue in the heart of west Belfast and it will bring economic opportunities to one of our most deprived areas. It has taken us far too long to get to this stage and there can be no further delay”, she said.

Reacting to the news in the House of Commons, the DUP leader said the Chancellor will “know about the political nature” of the project – and said that in all previous agreements in the Executive funding issues have “been advanced in a balanced and a non partisan way”.

Gavin Robinson said: “This government has chosen to step into this issue in an unbalanced and a partisan way. And so what I wish to ask the chancellor is that, in making financial transactions capital available for 50 million pounds over the course of the next spending period, will she ensure that when there is a need – and there is – for investment in football, to return to the Executive’s agreement of 2011 in a balanced and non partisan way that she will not be found wanting?”Rachel Reeves said she would arrange a meeting with ministers on the issue.

The Spending Review pledges “£50 million over four years to the Northern Ireland Executive to support the redevelopment of Casement Park, subject to sufficient finance being raised elsewhere to deliver the project”.

There is some uncertainty about the nature of the money allocated, and how it will be paid back – with Stormont officials now examining the fine print.

Gavin Robinson MP described the money as “finance transactions capital” (FTC). That is a specific type of capital funding provided by the UK government to devolved administrations, like Stormont, for loan and equity investments in private sector entities. They are meant to stimulate private sector investment and are expected to generate a financial return.

Ordinarily, investors would be expected to repay funds in full to Stormont, who will in turn be expected to return at least 80% of the fund to HM Treasury. However, it is no clear if those rules apply to the £50m allocated to Casement.

