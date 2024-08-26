Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Arlene Foster has suggested that the pay of MPs should be increased to attract better candidates to the House of Commons.

However, the baroness and former DUP MLA also said that she feels the current pay from the House of Lords, where she sits, is "fair".

The GB News host made the comments in an interview with This is Money, an offshoot of the Daily Mail Online.

MPs are currently entitled to get £91,346 in basic salary, and can claim expenses as well (the Prime Minister gets a salary of £166,786).

Former First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster at the 2023 Tory Party conference

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average salary in the UK for "chief executives and senior officials" is £97,086.

In Northern Ireland, MLAs get a basic salary of £52,500 as of the start of this financial year (the First and Deputy First Ministers get £124,500).

Baroness Foster, who was a solicitor before entering politics (solicitors earn an average of £43,725 according to the Office for National Statistics), told This is Money that when she was eight and her father was shot by the IRA, "we had to leave our farm which hit us hard financially" but that "I didn't feel poor, however, because my parents were always careful".

Asked if she had ever been paid "silly money," the baroness replied: "It's only three years since I stepped down as a politician in Northern Ireland, and that job certainly didn't pay silly money.

"Being a peer in the House of Lords and doing a bit of TV presenting and commentating, as I'm now doing, isn't going to make me madly rich either. Not that I'm complaining.

"For those of us who live outside London, I think the current daily Lords attendance rate of £361 is fair, since we have to cover our subsistence and accommodation."

She added: "As First Minister of Northern Ireland I was paid well, but it was a demanding job.

"And while MPs get a very good salary, it's not huge, and though it's not a popular thing to say, I think there's a case to be made for raising MPs' pay if we want to attract the best people to Parliament, given all that goes with the job."