Baroness Foster says farm tax will ‘cut ​at fabric of rural Ulster’ - and urges 'much much higher' threshold

Baroness Foster of Aghadrumsee has warned about the impact on Northern Ireland's agriculture sector - and UK food security - from the government's so-called 'farm tax'.

​Baroness Foster says the government’s proposed new ‘farm tax’ – if implemented in full – will cut to the very heart of the fabric of rural Ulster.

The former first minister has told the House of Lords that if the government doesn’t want to scrap the proposals to increase inheritance tax rates for farmers, it must at least set the threshold at which they will have to pay it much higher, if rural communities are to keep their way of life.

She also highlighted the importance of the agrifood industry to the Northern Ireland economy – and the role it plays in providing food for the rest of the country.

This week, Stormont’s Department of Agriculture Environment and Rural Affairs estimated that 50% of all Northern Ireland farms could be affected by new Labour inheritance tax rules.

​In the autumn budget the government announced that from April 2026, a 20% tax will apply to farms valued at over £1m when the owner dies and the farm is transferred to their children. That tax will be payable on the the transferrable value over £1m.

The government has stressed that the normal rate of inheritance tax is 40%, not 20%, and that farmers will have up to 10 years to settle the tax debt.

Speaking in a debate in the House of Lords on Thursday, Baroness Arlene Foster of Aghadrumsee said ​if farms “have to be sold to pay tax bills, then families will leave the rural way of life and that will bring huge negative changes on our society. Schools, rural shops, churches, sporting organisations - life will fundamentally change if there are less rural dwellers”.

She added: “Farm land my Lords, is not just an asset, it is a legacy, a symbol of perseverance and a promise to future generations. We have to allow that promise to be fulfilled”.

Baroness Foster said farmers often work for very little just to have the hope of handing on the farm to the next generation, and the government policy “threatens that hope and adds to the growing burden on farmers”.

She argued that scrapping the tax would be her preference, but if that does not find favour with the Treasury then set the threshold “much much higher”.