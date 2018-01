Twitter erupted into a cacophony of opinions and views when Sinn Fein MP for West Tyrone, Barry McElduff, announced his resignation on Monday morning.

Mr. McElduff's resignation comes more than a week after he shared a video which showed him balancing a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head - the video was posted on Twitter on the day of the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre which saw 10 Protestant workmen executed at the side of a road by republicans.