'BBC interview on immigration was a hostile one' says Reform UK's Ben Habib

By Adam Kula
Published 7th Aug 2024, 09:46 BST
Reform UK politician Ben Habib appeared on the BBC to talk about mass immigration yesterday – and says the interview was a “hostile” one.

He appeared in a segment on the radio show ‘Good Morning Ulster’, where he was quizzed on the backdrop to the current racial disturbances.

“Yeah it was hostile to me, of course it was,” he told the News Letter.

“They were trying to get a 'gotcha' moment – me to say something that sounded prejudiced.

Ben Habib addresses delegates during the The Reform Uk Party's summer rally at Staffordshire Showground on June 23, 2024Ben Habib addresses delegates during the The Reform Uk Party's summer rally at Staffordshire Showground on June 23, 2024
Ben Habib addresses delegates during the The Reform Uk Party's summer rally at Staffordshire Showground on June 23, 2024

“But these views are not borne out of prejudice; they're borne out of common sense.”

The BBC said: “We think the discussion was fair and balanced and the contributor was given the opportunity to air their views and answer questions.”

The segment shortly before Mr Habib’s interview was a friendly, light-hearted piece with the director of the film ‘Kneecap’, about the west Belfast rap trio of the same name.

The rap group has often used violent republican iconography to promote themselves.

Speaking to the News Letter later, Mr Habib listed some possible remedies to the cultural disconnect that he believes exists in the UK.

“It urgently needs fixing,” he said.

“They need to stop what they're doing: mass immigration and no integration ...

“We've got to have a positive agenda for immigration.

“And the positive agenda could be any number of things but they would naturally include singing the national anthem in schools, teaching our history with pride, being taught cultural Christianity.

“You don't have to believe in Christianity if you don't want to, obviously. But you've got to be taught about it, what it means. It's a bedrock of our British culture.”

