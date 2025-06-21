BBC should ban Kneecap at Glastonbury and not 'reward extremism', says Tory leader Kemi Badenoch

The BBC must ban Kneecap’s performance at the UK biggest music festival next weekend, Kemi Badenoch has said, and should ‘not reward extremism’.

Her intervention came after one of the band, 27-year-old Liam Og O hAnnaidh, appeared in court this week on a charge of expressing support for the banned organisation Hezbollah, which relates to actions and statements he allegedly made on stage in London six months ago.

Outside Westminster Magistrates Court on Wednesday, the band publicly stated they could be seen at the Glastonbury Festival at the end of this month, before taking to social media to plug a crowdfunder that has fans paying O hAnnaidh’s legal fees, and jetting off to sold out £58 per ticket gig in Dublin attended by up to 8,000 people.

As the News Letter revealed more than a fortnight ago, the BBC hasn’t made up its mind over showing the controversial Belfast rap trio as part of its extensive Glastonbury coverage – stating that while it doesn’t ban artists, its programming “will meet editorial guidelines” and plans for its broadcasts and iPlayer streams are still being worked out. According to a story in the Times, that’s still the case now.

Reacting to that story, Ms Badenoch posted on social media site X: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act.

“As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”

The BBC has indicated Kneecap’s Glastonbury set could appear on a delayed broadcast, which would allow it to trim contentious language.

Kneecap performing at the SSE Arena in Belfast in December 2024. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

The group could also be relegated to one or two numbers in a highlights round-up – for example, their track ‘Sick In The Head’, a wry look at mental health, features little explicit language, no real politics and no provocative statements, making it a safe choice for broadcast.

Kneecap are playing Glastonbury for the second year in a row, but this year in a much more prominent slot.

Last year they didn’t feature in the BBC’s coverage at all, which led some Irish fans to concoct a conspiracy theory that the broadcaster was silencing them for being republicans. In fact, Kneecap were too far down the bill for the BBC to record them, but this year’s more high-profile appearance could mean the cameras come their way.

The BBC shows live footage of major headliners, plus highlights of less well-known bands and smaller stages, as well putting either individual songs or full sets by some acts up to its streaming platform. Last year, aggrieved Kneecap fans imagined the act’s full set would be available to stream, and cococcted the ‘silencing’ conspiracy when it wasn’t.

Kneecap - Mo Chara, DJ Provai and Moglai Bap - attending the Irish Film and Television Academy Awards in February. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

In 2024, Kneecap were on first thing in the morning, and the BBC never records bands who perform that early; this year, they appear in the middle of Saturday afternoon on a stage dedicated to R&B, reggae and hip-hop, which is arguably prominent enough for the broadcaster to at the very least record one of their songs.