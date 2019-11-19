Beattie vows to back NHS and nurses as MP

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie, who is standing in the forthcoming Westminster election, has vowed to represent the whole constituency, regardless of political or community background.

Mr Beattie said that while no one wanted a December election, it was ‘very much needed to deal with Brexit and ‘the real issues’ including health, education, poverty and infrastructure.

Mr Beattie said: “As the Ulster Unionist MLA for Upper Bann and their Justice spokesperson it is a privilege to put my name forward.

“The United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union but if we cannot do that as one Kingdom then we must remain as one Kingdom in order to fight against those who would attempt to break up our union.

“On justice I have been clear, as has my party, we cannot support an Historical Investigations Unit that will not investigate those who - during our troubles - were left limbless, burned, blind or psychologically damaged. This, while it does conduct non-criminal investigations against former police officers, even those that were murdered by terrorists.#

“As an MP I will support our NHS at every turn. I will fight against any proposed privatisation of the health service while at the same time fight to have funding increased. This includes ensuring our nurses and non-clinical staff are valued with a pay rise that matches the rest of the UK and reflects the fantastic work they do for us.

“As someone who lives and works in Upper Bann, and whose family is rooted here, I know the people of this area and they are my people. They deserve so much better and to deliver better there must be a step change in our collective thinking. Let’s change Upper Bann for the better, let’s change together.

“Returning to Christmas, and in the spirit of this holy period that is such an exciting time for our young people, I will not put election posters up in town centres in order to give people a little peace from politics.”