Beggs condemns ‘barbaric attack’ in Larne

Roy Beggs MLA.
East Antrim Ulster Unionist MLA Roy Beggs has condemned the brutal attack that occurred late last night (Sunday) in the Woodvale area of Larne.

In a statement, Mr. Beggs said: “I strongly condemn this barbaric and brutal attack which I understand has left the victim with life-changing injuries.

“In a democratic society, we should rely on the police and the justice system, and with this in mind, I would urge the community to contact the PSNI on 101, quoting reference 1577 16/09/18 if they can help with investigations. You can also pass on information through the anonymous Crimestoppers contact number 0800 783 0137.”