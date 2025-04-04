Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Féin’s Infrastructure Minister claims she can’t find £5,000 from a £1.5 billion budget for pedestrianisation in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter, yet has been able to find £150,000 for Irish signs at Grand Central Station, the DUP has claimed.

The unionist party challenged the minister on the matter the day after Minister Liz Kimmins said she “stands firm” in her decision to replace all English signs in the station with bilingual Irish-English signs, six months after it opened.

Her comments, on Thursday, came as deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly said the move by her ministerial looked and felt “utterly shambolic”.

Sinn Fein minister Ms Kimmins gave the go-ahead for the signage last week, but it has led to a row among Stormont Executive ministers.

Under Stormont rules, ministerial decisions that are deemed significant or controversial must be approved collectively by Execuitve ministers.

However issues, can only be deemed significant or controversial if jointly defined as such by the First and Deputy First Minister.

Earlier this week, it emerged that design work on the signs had stopped due to “potential legal action” by loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Now, North Belfast DUP MLA Phillip Brett has claimed Ms Kimmins had been unable to find £5000 for a "transformative" pedestrianisation project in Belfast’s Cathedral Quarter - but could find £150,000 for Irish language signage at Grand Central Station.

Infrastructure minister Liz Kimmins at Grand Central Station in Belfast. Minister Kimmins said she "stands firm" in her decision to order Irish language signs to be installed at Belfast's Grand Central station

“This is a slap in the face to local businesses in one of Belfast’s most vibrant cultural and economic areas," he said. "Hill Street is crying out for sensible investment that would improve footfall, support hospitality and boost the local economy. Instead, they’ve been told they’re not worth it.

"This decision exposes the Minister’s warped priorities, turning her back on a practical, locally-driven project while funding politically motivated initiatives with little consultation or transparency. Belfast deserves better."

The Department for Infrastructure and Sinn Fein were both invited to comment.

Meanwhile, TUV leader Jim Allister has listed what he saw as the "many flaws" in the Infrastructure minister's justification for the new signs;

:: She relies on Translink-made decisions to have bi-lingual signage at Newry but intervened personally to impose them in Belfast.

:: She has no statutory responsibilities in respect of languages

:: She argues that her remit includes “overseeing the delivery of public transport services” but this has nothing to do with language signs

:: Translink isn’t being allowed to operate as an arms length body due to her intervention

“It is therefore right and necessary that Sinn Fein and its greening agenda should be challenged in the courts on this important issue and I commend Mr Bryson on his initiative in this regard,” he added.

“Sadly, the DUP has weakened its own hand by, at this very time, seeking to appoint an Irish Language Commissioner “to protect and enhance the development of the use of the Irish language by public authorities.”

Translink responded that give potential legal proceedings, it would not be appropriate to comment.

Ciarán Mac Giolla Bhéin, President of Conradh na Gaeilge (The Gaeilic League), responded that dual-language signs are in keeping with transport facilities in Cardiff, Glasgow, Dublin and Newry and with provisions of the Good Friday Agreement.