Belfast Jew wonders: Why prosecutions for Michaela McAreavey song and tolerance for 'smash the Zionists'?

A Belfast-based Jew has wondered why the authorities are prosecuting loyalists who sung a song mocking murder victim Michaela McAreavey, whilst there is little visible sign of action over slogans such as “smash the Zionists!”

Michael Black, deputy chairman of the charitable outfit The Belfast Jewish Community, was speaking after a week of demonstrations in favour of Palestine, following a massive escalation in violence sparked by Hamas’ killing-and-kidnapping spree last Saturday.

Much of the pro-Palestine messaging has come from Sinn Fein, many of whose representatives have altered their social media accounts to show Palestinian flags – drawing stiff criticism from some, with Arlene Foster condemning the party for its “complete refusal” to call Hamas killings and kidnappings “terrorism”.

Sinn Fein was pressed on the issue on Friday by the News Letter. It was asked: “Can we be completely clear – does Sinn Fein regard the Hamas incursion into Israel as a terrorist incident?”

Propaganda footage released on the Qassam Brigades Telegram channel shows the group's assault on the ErezBeit Hanoun crossing between Israel and Gaza

The party was also asked if it is “still open to meeting Hamas representatives in the future”. Neither question elicited a response.

Other pro-Palestine displays across Northern Ireland this week have been calls from the IRSP (the INLA’s political wing) to “support the Palestinian resistance”, chants of “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” (including during a parade through a Sainsbury’s supermarket in Belfast), and the republican fringe outfit Lasair Dhearg – Red Flame – projecting images of “armed Palestinian resistance fighters” on to Belfast City Hall along with the message: “Smash the Zionists!”

In addition, footage circulating online shows a playground full of children at Irish-language secondary school Colaiste Feirste holding signs with the flag of Palestine on them whilst a pupil delivers a speech – culminating with the words “our revenge will be the laughter of our children” (a saying attributed to IRA man Bobby Sands).

More pro-Palestine gatherings are set for this weekend, including a march through Belfast city centre from noon on Sunday (as well as a pro-Israeli demo, details below).(as well as a pro-Israeli demo, details below).

The PSNI has said it is investigating an unnotified parade in Londonderry on Tuesday night at which the “river to the sea” chant was heard (a chant interpreted by many as a call to drive Israel out from the River Jordan to the Mediterranean).

However, when it comes to calls to “smash the Zionists” and “support the Palestinian resistance”, the PSNI said merely that they were “aware” of this, “but have not received any complaints”.

Asked if that means officers are not investigating, the police did not respond.

Lasair Dearg still has the footage up on its social media feed at time of writing, as had the IRSP.

Mr Black told the News Letter: “It's a bit scary. [From the river to the sea] means they don't want a Jewish state, they don't believe we're entitled to be in the State of Israel or the Middle East… that the state of Israel should disappear, be removed."

He said he was “very conscious of freedom of speech, and everybody's entitled to have an opinion obviously” – but the distinction between that and “incitement” (such as talking of smashing people) is “pretty straightforward”.

He said: “There was an incident recently where there were people singing hateful songs about Miss McAreavey who was tragically killed. I think the police are prosecuting them. So what's the difference?”

This is a reference to an incident in a Dundonald Orange hall in May 2022 which showed a number of men making fun of Ms McAreavey’s death – leading to prosecutions for “stirring up hatred”.

He added: “I'm actually confused as to why the obsession with what goes on in the Middle East as opposed to other areas of conflict, where you don't see those rallies or flags flying or hateful chants.

"It's sad – very sad. We're all concerned about innocent people, no matter what the conflict is. In our community, we've got great sympathy for the people involved, whether in Gaza or in Israel.”

Meanwhile another Belfast Jew, Steven Jaffe, the chairman of the NI Friends of Israel, said: “I believe there is an atmosphere of intimidation and fear.

"Hamas is a genocidal terror group with a similar ideology as ISIS and a similar desire to murder indiscriminately.

"People are perfectly reasonable to be deeply disturbed that Hamas have friends in NI – particularly as Hamas leaders have called for supporters across the globe to rise up and show their support: see calls for ‘Jihad Friday’.

“On Sunday 4.30pm outside City Hall there will be a prayer vigil for the Israeli dead and hostages organised by a Christian ministry – I've received a number of messages from friends saying they are afraid to attend but will be praying for Israel at home.”

Hamas has effectively ruled the Gaza Strip since it won an election there in 2006.

That was the last election held in the Palestinian territories, largely due to infighting between Hamas and the more moderate party Fatah.

By comparison, since 2006 there have been nine general elections in Israel.

The country's internal Palestinian minority are entitled to vote, and Palestinian parties hold seats in the Knesset.

Israel has tightly controlled entry of goods and people into the Gaza Strip ever since 2006 for fear of empowering Hamas, and repeated outbursts of cross-border violence have killed several thousand people (overwhelmingly Palestinians).

Now, as well as bombing raids, Israeli defence minister Yoav Gallant has announced a “complete siege” of the Gaza enclave, adding (according to Haaretz’ English translation): "No power, no food, no gas, everything is closed. We are fighting human animals and we act accordingly."

The Palestinian territories are poor in comparison to Israel, standing at 106 in the UN's Human Development Index league table compared with Israel at 22.

However Palestine lies only slightly behind its Arab neighbors Egypt (97) and Jordan (102), and is above Lebanon (112).

This does not take account of the specific situation faced by Gaza though, where conditions are worse than in the West Bank of Palestine.

As of Thursday, the UN's assessment of the violence was this:

"At dawn on 7 October 2023, Palestinian armed groups from Gaza fired more than 5,000 rockets indiscriminately towards Israel, and breached the heavily fortified Gaza barrier to launch ground attacks in multiple locations in Israel.

"The attacks indiscriminately targeted both civilians and security forces…

"More than 1,200 Israelis and foreign nationals, the majority of whom were civilians, were reportedly killed, and more than 3,000 wounded.

"Reports suggest that more than 100 Israelis and foreign nationals, including children and older persons, and some known human rights defenders, have been taken hostage in Gaza by Hamas…

"As a result of the Israeli attacks against Gaza, by air, land and sea, at least 1,100 Palestinians have been killed, including older persons and 290 children, and more than 5,000 injured.