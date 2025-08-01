Belfast Pride: Banned political parties would be welcome back if changes happen, say organisers

Political parties banned from Belfast’s LGBT Pride parade in a row over puberty blockers would be welcome in if there is “necessary movement”, its organisers have said.

Last Saturday’s parade in the city centre saw the DUP, UUP, Alliance and Sinn Fein barred from joining after the Northern Ireland Executive brought in legislation outlawing puberty blockers for under-18s questioning their gender identity.

The four parties said they followed expert medical advice, though LGBT campaigners have characterised the move as an attack on the trans community.

This year’s Pride was explicitly a protest against the legislation, which also resulted in the Civil Service and Law Society dropping out.

Belfast's 2025 Pride parade makes its way up the city's High Street - including former Lord Mayor, Alliance councillor Micky Murray (left, holding progress flag) who marched despite his party being banned in a row over puberty blockers. Photo: Iain Gray/News Letter

The body’s co-chair, Lynn Millar, told the News Letter that organisers feel the protest was worth making and “got our point across well”, despite the loss of such high-profile participants.

She also revealed that Pride representatives met with Sinn Fein and Alliance ahead of the parade to discuss the ban – though, she said, the DUP and UUP refused talks.

“Both parties expressed regret about not being able to take part,” she said. “We made the point that they would be welcome in future years, as long as the movement that’s necessary happens.

“We did say that individual politicians were welcome to be in the parade as individuals, but not representing their parties.”

The 2025 Pride parade brought a renewed focus on political protest. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

The co-chair estimated that around 11,500 people marched in the parade, with around a crowd of 82,000 to 83,000 taking to the streets to watch.

The PSNI were asked if that tallied with their estimates; a spokeswoman said there were “significant crowds in attendance for the parade and other Pride events”, but the police “do not hold information on exact numbers”.

Ms Millar said the 83,000 crowd is roughly the same as came out last year – which means the switch to a protest footing didn’t move the needle far in either direction.

