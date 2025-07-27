Concerns have been raised about a person dressed as Jesus Christ "complete with a mock crown of thorns" who was "dancing down the street and high-fiving people" during Belfast Pride parade.

Political activist group Progressive Politics NI published a photo of the individual on its Facebook page – apparently taken during the Belfast Pride parade on Saturday.

The organisation describes itself as "a cross party political activist group working towards an inclusive & more forward thinking NI" and uses a raised fist made up of rainbow colours as its logo.

The photo shows a smiling man with long dark hair and a dark beard and moustache.

He is wearing a crown of thorns and a long white robe with a red sash across one shoulder and a large golden cross around his neck.

His arms are around two smiling women. One is wrapped in a transgender flag and the other appears to be dressed as an angel. She is wearing a long white shirt and a rainbow halo together with a pair of red wings.

TUV Equality Spokeswoman Ann McClure said the matter raised questions and religious equality law.

A general view of Belfast's Pride parade on Saturday - which does not include the Christ figure. Photo: Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye.

Prior to the parade, she said, her party articulated concerns that Belfast Pride is a platform for "contentious political demands" on gender ideology, family, education, and religious freedom.

“Saturday’s event showed that those concerns were justified,” she said. “Not only did we see grotesque parodies of womanhood on parade and overtly sexual displays, but there was also someone dressed as Jesus Christ—complete with a mock crown of thorns—dancing down the street and high-fiving people on the pavement.

"This is extremely offensive to Christians and would not be tolerated if it were directed at other religions. There would have been no question of Mohammed being mocked in such a fashion.”

She said diverse religious beliefs are protected under Section 75 of the Northern Ireland Act – something she said employers such as the Civil Service and BBC need to take into account when taking part in the parade next year.

The TUV woman also said Belfast Pride “cannot wash its hands of this attack on Christianity” because its marshals allowed the individual to proceed.

Belfast Pride was invited to comment.