Templemore Baths in East Belfast, reopened two years ago after a £17m refit, could be in long-term line for Irish signs under the council's new policy. Pic: Discover NI

Belfast is to be coated with Irish under new plans that would see the language blazed on every council-owned park, playground, leisure centre and sports pitch – even ones in staunchly unionist areas.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The moves include adding Irish to well-known landmarks such as Belfast Castle, City Hall and Belfast Zoo as well as a planned £100m tourist attraction, and would even extend to the city’s bins, plus some public toilets and graveyards.

Under the plans, Belfast Council would junk its current logo in favour of a bilingual one described as being in ‘Irish/English’, which is also to become the local authority’s new ‘corporate identity’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That’s all in a new policy the council has been debating behind closed doors for months, but is now due to face a final vote on Wednesday night (October 1st).

Belfast City Hall would be one of many major landmarks to get Irish language signs under the suggested council policy.

Seen by the News Letter, the policy states bilingual signs should be plastered on council-owned buildings and facilities to “promote the Irish language and support the growing community of Irish speakers” – starting with the city centre and West Belfast’s Gaeltacht quarter, but eventually covering the breadth of the province’s capital.

That includes hotbeds of unionism, with medium to long term moves to build Irish signs in parts of East Belfast where the language is barely known.

Name and direction signs inside and outside all council-owned buildings are slated to have Irish added to them, as are signs at outdoor facilities such as parks and allotments. The moves also include interactive displays, educational aids, and marketing and information leaflets produced by the local authority,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the city centre, the most highly visible parts of the plans include putting Irish on signs around City Hall, the 2 Royal Avenue building that currently hosts creative spaces, and the coming £100m Belfast Stories tourist attraction that’s expected to open at the junction of Royal Avenue and North Street in five years time.

Under the policy, the next time the council refurbishes Shankill Leisure Centre, Irish language signs could be built on it. Photo: Whiteabbey

It will also see the council’s street signposts in the heart of Belfast replaced with dual language versions.

Facilities in any other district wards where more than 15% of people can speak Irish to some degree will be made a high priority to alter.

In the medium term, the council plans to add Irish to leisure centres, playgrounds, parks and sports pitches in any wards where between 5% and 15% of people declared they had “some ability” in the language in the last census.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That could include several areas in unionist East Belfast – according to census data, some wards in the Cregagh, Sydenham and Ballyhackamore districts fall within that category.

Belfast City Council's logo would be junked and replaced with a new bilingual one.

Long term, all wards where fewer than 5% of people said they had some ability in Irish will get dual language signs, but only when council-owned facilities are being refurbished.

Under the policy, for example, the next time the council overhauls Shankill Leisure Centre, signs in Irish would be put up. The last census says 98% of people in that area have no knowledge of the language.

The province’s last surviving Victorian public bath, Templemore Baths in East Belfast, was reopened two years ago after a £17m restoration job. The new policy would mean that if it is ever refurbished by the council, its existing signs and details of the history of the much-loved building would have to be torn down and replaced with versions also containing Irish – even though 96% of area residents don’t speak it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unionists have been public about wanting the policy stopped, but as a minority on the council won’t be able to unless they convince unaligned parties such as Alliance and the Greens to vote with them at tomorrow night’s meeting.

In policy documents, officials argue the Irish language “is part of the shared cultural wealth and heritage of everyone who lives in Belfast and is the first language of a growing community of our citizens in the city”, put forward as part of the justification for blitzing it across Northern Ireland’s capital, even in areas where barely anyone speaks it.

The new policy has nothing to do with the council’s already-controversial programme of putting dual language street signs up, which is dealt with under different legislation.