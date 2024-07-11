Ben Habib expresses 'long held concern' on Reform UK's leadership after being replaced by Nigel Farage
Mr Habib has also expressed his “long held concern” on the leadership of the party.
Reform announced the parliamentary roles their MPs will be taking on as leader Nigel Farage aims to “professionalise” the party.
Richard Tice MP moves from the role of chairman to become deputy leader replacing Mr Habib, with Lee Anderson MP now the chief whip.
Mr Habib has been a major player in Reform, serving as a Member for the European Parliament for the then-Brexit Party.
Reform returned five MPs in last week’s election but Mr Habib was one of the hundreds of unsuccessful candidates, finishing third in the Wellingborough and Rushden seat.
Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Habib said: “I have just been informed by Nigel Farage that Richard Tice is taking over as deputy leader of the party.
“Consequently I no longer hold that position.
“I am considering my position more generally in light of this change.
“I have long held concerns about the control of the party and the decision making processes. I will reflect on all of this.
“The key for me is that Reform UK stays true to the promises made to the British people. The movement we have created does not belong to us, it belongs to the people. We are obliged and indebted to the British people.”
Mr Farage said the new appointments are “the first step to ensure that Reform UK is fit and ready to take forward its positive message.”
He added: “I have no doubt that we will professionalise the party and change politics for good.”
Businessman Zia Yusuf, who donated thousands to Reform over their General Election campaign, has been appointed chairman.
Mr Yusuf, who earned an estimated £31 million from selling his luxury concierge app Velocity Black last year, was a vocal supporter of Reform’s immigration policy as well as being a party donor. He said: “It is an honour to be appointed” to the role.
