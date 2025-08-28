The Chairman of Ulster Angling Federation has warned that it is not just Lough Neagh that is suffering with pollution - but that the River Lagan is also being overgrown with weed in places because of excess nutrients causing a cycling of rotting other vegetation.

Most of Lough Neagh has been once again blighted with toxic blue-green algae this summer. Experts say the main causes are farming fertiliser and slurry, untreated sewage leaks, agri-processing factories, invasive Zebra mussels, leaking septic tanks and climate change.

But Gary Houston, Chairman of Ulster Angling Federation, says that many other rivers and loughs are also suffering - and not just with toxic blue green algae.

Some rivers are also being damaged by excessive carpets of other weeds covering the surface.

Parts of the River Lagan near Dromore were covered in an un precedented carpet of Duckweed in recent days, caused by excess phosphates in the water, says the Ulster Angling Federation.

Parts of the River Lagan in Dromore in recent days have seen thick carpets of weed covering the surface in ways never seen in at least 15 years.

"This is actually Duckweed," Gary said. "But it is growing just like the blue green algae - there are too many nutrients in the water and it makes plants grow and grow when they get so much phosphate.

"It is the same at the Civic Center in Lisburn where there's a weir and it backs the weed up like this. It just gets really bright green."

According to the Ulster Wildlife Trust the Common Duckweed can make "vast, green mats that sometimes cover the surface of still water" and is often eaten by ducks.

The weed is "highly invasive... covering the surface of the water with ease”.

It warns: "It can shade out other plants and use up the nutrients available, making it difficult for other wildlife to thrive."

The Duck Weed is nowhere near as serious as blue green algae, he says, although excessive growth caused by excessive nutrients in the water does have a damaging effect on the river.

"It blocks out the sunlight from all the other vegetation under the water, which then rots, causing a damaging cycle."

However he has also seen toxic blooms on the Lagan too.

"The Lagan is not in a good shape, in any shape or form. We all hear about Lough Neagh but I always tell the [agriculture] minister that Lough Erne and the Lagan and other rivers are all suffering from the same thing - high phosphates from sewage and agricultural runoff."

The issue is greatly exacerbated by weirs, of which he says there are 28 on the Lagan. He believes many of them should be removed.

He explains that phosphates are always a limiting factor for growth for plants or algae.

"And the phosphate levels in the Lagan and all the rivers and lakes are several times too high."

He would like to see three immediate actions;-

1) Strict reforms of how NI Water treats drinking water to proof it against poisoning from lead pipes.

2) A ban on all detergents containing phosphate, industrial and domestic use.

3) Reduction of artificial fertiliser containing phosphate and more use of slurry instead.

Last week Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir accused his fellow ministers of failing to give him adequate support to tackle pollution.