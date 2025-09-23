President Donald Trump speaking in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on Monday, Sept. 22, 2025, with Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., left, and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz.. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A spokesman for the British Medical Association in Northern Ireland has joined UK experts in condeming “fearmongering” after Donald Trump’s US administration said there is a link between paracetamol use in pregnancy and autism.

The US president said there has been a “meteoric rise” in autism and he suggested Tylenol – which is called paracetamol in the UK – is a potential cause.

He said the painkillers should not be taken during pregnancy, suggesting pregnant women should “tough it out”, and also raised unfounded concerns about vaccines.

The president’s comments have been criticised by autism campaigners and scientists in the UK.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “I trust doctors over President Trump, frankly, on this,” as he urged pregnant women not to pay “any attention whatsoever” to the US president.

Mr Streeting told ITV’s Lorraine: “I’ve just got to be really clear about this: there is no evidence to link the use of paracetamol by pregnant women to autism in their children. None.

“In fact, a major study was done back in 2024 in Sweden, involving 2.4 million children, and it did not uphold those claims.”

Mr Trump said the US Food and Drug Administration would be notifying all US doctors with new guidance about paracetamol.

“Ideally, you don’t take it at all, but if you have to, if you can’t tough it out, if there’s a problem, you’re going to end up doing it,” he said.

On combined vaccines, he said: “It’s so important to me to… see the doctor four times or five times for a vaccine. Don’t let them pump your baby up with the largest pile of stuff you’ve ever seen in your entire life going into the delicate little body of a baby.”

Dr Alan Stout, British Medical Association NI council chair, backed other UK experts in rejecting Mr Trump's comments.

“I am sure a lot of pregnant women listening to today’s headlines are extremely concerned," he told the News Letter.

"To be clear, advice has not changed in the UK. Doctors in the UK do not take clinical advice from foreign governments but from experts working from robust scientific evidence.

“We advise patients to continue following NHS guidance, and the advice of their doctor, pharmacist or maternity team.

"There is still no definitive or single reason that can be attributed to a child being diagnosed with autism, and we would strongly urge parents to take up the childhood vaccinations that they are offered.”

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, outgoing chairman of the Joint Committee on Vaccination said: “I am really worried that this rise of misinformation from many different parties, including the government in the United States, does undermine confidence globally,” he told BBC Radio 4’s World at One.

The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) issued a statement confirming there is “no evidence that taking paracetamol during pregnancy causes autism in children”.

Mel Merritt, head of policy and campaigns at the National Autistic Society, said the “incessant misinformation” about autism from President Trump and his US Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr “risks undermining decades of research by respected experts in the field”.