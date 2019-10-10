Boris Johnson and Leo Varadkar both say they can see 'pathway' to Brexit deal

Boris Johnson and Irish premier Leo Varadkar have said they can "see a pathway" to a possible Brexit deal.

Following more than two hours of talks at a country manor on the Wirral, the two leaders said they believed a deal was "in everybody's interests".

Pro-E.U. activists gathered outside Thornton Manor while Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with Irish Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

In a joint statement, they said they would now "reflect further" on their discussions while their officials would continue to "engage intensively".

"Both continue to believe a deal is in everybody's interest. They agreed that they could see a pathway to a possible deal," the statement said.

"They agreed to reflect further on their discussions and that officials would continue to engage intensively on them."