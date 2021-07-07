Mr. Johnson made the comments as he answered questions put to him by the parliamentary Liaison Committee in Westminster on Wednesday afternoon.

"I am a passionate unionist," declared Mr. Johnson.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson pictured before the Liaison Committee on Wednesday.

"Let me be clear, there is no threat to Northern Ireland s place within the United Kingdom and there should not be from the protocol."

Mr. Johnson went on to accuse the European Union of “grossly disproportionate and unnecessary” implementation of the protocol and called on the Joint Committee to find a way forward as soon as possible.

"Only yesterday there were very serious representations from the Jewish community in Northern Ireland who pointed out because of the problem with the food sector it was becoming difficult for them to have any access to kosher food and they are talking now about an exodus from Northern Ireland," said the Prime Minister.

"Clearly we want to do everything we can to avoid that and sort it out but it is going to take our friends in the joint committee to make some movement and to make that movement pretty fast," he added.

