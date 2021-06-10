Boris Johnson claims there is ‘no alarm’ from US over NI Protocol after Joe Biden talks tough

The US president’s concerns over the way the UK government is treating the protocol with the European Union which governs post-Brexit arrangements on the island of Ireland threatened to overshadow the first meeting between the two leaders.

Following the talks, Mr Johnson said he was “optimistic” the peace process would be kept going.

Asked if Mr Biden made his alarm about the situation in Northern Ireland clear, Boris Johnson said: “No, he didn’t.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(Left to right) Carrie Johnson, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden walk outside Carbis Bay Hotel, Carbis Bay, Cornwall, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Thursday June 10, 2021. PA Photo.

“What I can say is that America – the United States, Washington – the UK plus the European Union have one thing we absolutely all want to do and that is to uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and make sure we keep the balance of the peace process going.

“That’s absolutely common ground and I’m optimistic that we can do that.”

Mr Biden’s first overseas visit has provided the US president with the opportunity to repair some of the international relations damaged by predecessor Donald Trump.

Mr Johnson said: “It’s wonderful to listen to the Biden administration and Joe Biden because there’s so much that they want to do together with us – on security, on Nato, to climate change.

US President Joe Biden (right) talks with Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as they look at historical documents and artefacts relating to the Atlantic Charter, during their meeting, ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall. Picture date: Thursday June 10, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS G7. Photo credit should read: Toby Melville/PA Wire

“It’s fantastic, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Mr Johnson did not accept that NI Protocol issues are inflaming tensions.

“As I say there’s complete harmony on the need to keep going, find solutions and make sure we uphold the Belfast Good Friday Agreement and I think what’s interesting is that, you know, Northern Ireland is a fantastic place and it’s got amazing potential and it’s a great, great part of the of the UK,” Mr Johnson said.

“[It has] a great story to tell about its young people, its tech, all the exciting businesses going on there. And what we need to do now is make sure that we get the balance right in the new arrangements we have and I’m sure we can do that.”

Mr Biden said the meeting had been “very productive”.

He told reporters the revitalised Atlantic Charter agreed by the two men would address the “key challenges of this century – cyber security, emerging technologies, global health and climate change”.

Mr Biden said: “We affirmed the special relationship – that is not said lightly – the special relationship between our people and renewed our commitment to defending the enduring democratic values that both our nations share.”

The issue of the NI Protocol had been raised by the US side in advance of the discussions.

The scale of Mr Biden’s unease about the UK’s approach was revealed in a leaked memo which showed the US took the extraordinary step of ordering its most senior diplomat in London, Yael Lempert, to deliver a demarche – a formal protest – in a meeting with Brexit minister Lord Frost.

The Times reported that government minutes of the meeting said: “Lempert implied that the UK had been inflaming the rhetoric, by asking if he would keep it ‘cool’.”

The US charge d’affaires indicated that if Mr Johnson accepted demands to follow EU rules on agricultural standards, Mr Biden would ensure it would not “negatively affect the chances of reaching a US/UK free trade deal”.

Downing Street did not deny the encounter took place. It said: “I don’t think you would expect me to get into discussions with other countries.”

A No 10 readout following the meeting between Mr Johnson and Mr Biden said: “The leaders agreed that both the EU and the UK had a responsibility to work together and to find pragmatic solutions to allow unencumbered trade between Northern Ireland, Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland.”

Speaking in NI yesterday Michael Gove said the taoiseach, president and prime minister “are all on the same page, we are all absolutely committed to protecting and upholding the Belfast Good Friday Agreement in all of its dimensions”.

READ MORE:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Alistair Bushe