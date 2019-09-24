Boris Johnson misled the Queen - Supreme Court ruling on prorogation of parliament

The highest court in the land has ruled the decision taken by Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, to prorogue parliament was unlawful.

The verdict was delivered in the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday morning.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Queen Elizabeth II.

This is a breaking news story - updates to follow.

Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court in London, where judges are ruling on the legality of Prime Minister Boris Johnson's decision to suspend Parliament for five weeks. (Photo: P.A. Wire/Kirsty O'Connor)

