Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he is willing to offer MPs more time to scrutinise his new Brexit deal if they agree to a general election on December 12, 2019, it has emerged.

Prime Minister Johnson is believed to have told MPs he would allow them to debate his deal until November 6 but based on the provision they commit to a general election on December 12, 2019.

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. (Photo: P.A. Wire)

