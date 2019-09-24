Boris Johnson 'should resign immediately' - Prime Minister 'unfit for office' says S.D.L.P. leader

There has been a groundswell of calls demanding for the resignation of Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, after the Supreme Court ruled his decision to prorogue parliament for five weeks was "unlawful".

The ruling, delivered by Supreme Court Justice, Lady Hale, was welcomed with cheers and shouts of "Boris Johnson resign now".

A man wearing a giant Boris Johnson mask, dressed as a prisoner, outside the Supreme Court in London, where judges have ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. (Photo: Jonathan Brady/P.A. Wire)

S.D.L.P. leader, Colum Eastwood, reacted by saying Mr. Johnson is "unfit for office"

"We know that the Leave campaign lied and cheated during the referendum," said. Mr. Eastwood.

"Now it’s clear that Johnson has lied, cheated and acted unlawfully as Prime Minister. He is unfit for office."

"Boris Johnson must resign now," said Ian Blackford M.P., Scottish National Party leader in Westminster, on the steps of the Supreme Court on London.

Jeremy Corbyn on stage during the Labour Party Conference at the Brighton Centre in Brighton, after the Supreme Court ruled that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice to the Queen to suspend Parliament for five weeks was unlawful. (Photo: Gareth Fuller/P.A. Wire)

Opposition leader and Labour party leader, Jeremy Corbyn, reacted to the ruling at the Labour Party conference in Brighton.

"I will be in touch with Speaker to demand Parliament is recalled immediately and I invite Boris Johnson to consider his position and so become the shortest ever serving Prime Ministers," said Mr. Corbyn.

"If the Boris Johnson does not resign, then he is confirming the law only applies to ordinary people, not to posh Tory prime ministers," said Guardian columnist, Owen Jones.

Political Editor for I.T.V., Robert Peston, believes Mr. Johnson has no intention of resigning.

Leader of The Independent Group for Change Anna Soubry, Plaid Cymru Westminster Leader Liz Saville-Roberts, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford MP, and Green MP Caroline Lucas, outside the Supreme Court in London. (Photo: Jonathan Brady/P.A. Wire)

"Boris Johnson has said he won't resign," wrote Mr. Peston.

"But the courts have never humiliated a PM in this way. The Supreme Court has said that his "decision to advise her majesty to prorogue parliament was unlawful" and that parliament is in effect still sitting."

Conservative political commentator, Toby Young, suggested, on the back of the ruling, the United Kingdom should consider moving away from appointing Supreme Court Justices and replicate the U.S. system where justices are elected.

"The decision of the Supreme Court fundamentally alters the balance of power in our constitution in favour of the judiciary. If we’re going to have a US-style Supreme Court from now on, SC Justices will need to be appointed by the PM and there will have to be confirmation hearings," Tweeted Mr. Young.

Mr. Young's Tweet was retweeted by D.U.P. M.L.A. for South Belfast, Christopher Stalford.

Journalist Benedict Spence said a general election should now follow.

"Of course, there is a simple way of getting round all this," he said.

"A general election. But remainers, who have the power to give us one, won’t. Because they fear the public disagree with them, and know that when it comes, it will undo all their work."

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson and No. 10 Downing Street have not yet issued a statement on the ruling.