Boris Johnson to pull plug on December general election if parliament gives vote to 16 year-olds and EU nationals

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pull the plug on an early general election in December if MPs allow 16 year-olds and EU nationals to vote.

The bill paving the way for an early general election was passed by MPs on Tuesday however, Labour MP for Walthomstow, Stella Creasy, put forward an amendment that would allow MPs to vote on proposed changes to the election bill e.g. extending the right to vote to 16 year-olds and EU nationals.

A No. 10 source said the reason the Prime Minister would pull the legislation would be because such amendments were designed to "wreck" the bill.

The Prime Minister's official spokesperson said it "would be logistically impossible" to deliver changes to the electoral framework before December.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Tuesday that his party would be open to taking part in a general election in December.

However, it is believed the Labour party would join fellow opposition MPs from the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party in supporting amendments designed to extend the right to vote in the general election to 16 year-olds and EU nationals.

MPs are due to vote on several issues linked with an early general election in the House of Commons on Thursday.

These suggested changes are due to be voted on in the House of Commons on Tuesday evening.

Should either or both be passed by MPs the Prime Minister will pull the plug on the general election throwing the concept of a early general election before Christmas into considerable doubt.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour party leader, (left), Arlene Foster, DUP leader and Boris Johnson, Prime Minister and Conservative party leader.