Boris Johnson 'to request Brexit delay from E.U. if he fails to strike deal by October 19', court hears

The Prime Minister has accepted that he must send a letter requesting an Article 50 extension if no deal is agreed with Parliament by October 19, Scotland's highest civil court has heard.

Documents submitted to the Court of Session on behalf of Boris Johnson were read out on Friday in which he sets out that he would not attempt to frustrate the so-called Benn Act.

The legislation requires the Prime Minister to ask the EU for a Brexit extension to January if Parliament does not pass any withdrawal deal Number 10 may come back with by October 19.

This is a breaking news story - updates to follow.

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh, where the court is hearing arguments on a legal action which seeks to ensure Prime Minister Boris Johnson requests an extension to the Article 50 process if he refuses to abide by the terms of the Benn Act. (Photo: P.A. Wire)