Boris Johnson: Troubles compensation payments will only be for the innocent

Victims of violence during The Troubles in Northern Ireland will only be compensated if their injuries came about “through no fault of their own,” the Prime Minister has said.

Some unionist politicians have previously expressed concern that those involved in sectarian violence may be able to claim funds if they were injured by such action.

During PMQs, DUP MP Gregory Campbell asked Boris Johnson to commit to ensuring that those who were injured through their own violent actions do not receive a “victims pension”.

Mr Campbell said: “As the Prime Minister will be aware we have been pressing for some time for a pension for innocent victims of violence in Northern Ireland.

“Can he update the House on the progress made thus far?

“And give an absolute assurance that those in receipt of such a pension are innocent victims and will not include those perpetrators who were injured by their own actions?”

Responding, Mr Johnson said: “Obviously, we have every sympathy for innocent victims of violence in Northern Ireland and we’ve been consistently clear that the principle that those who’ve sustained injuries it must have happened through no fault of their own.

“That principle will be sustained throughout the negotiations.”

Speaking afterwards Mr Campbell said: “The current legal definition which equates victim-makers with their innocent victims is a moral corruption at the heart of victims issues in Northern Ireland.

“The comments from the Prime Minister reiterate previous comments that the government is committed to paying the pension to severely injured victims but it will not include those who have been injured through their own actions.

What is required now is a swift delivery of this pension. Those who suffered so greviously during the Troubles are getting older and their needs continue and grow.”