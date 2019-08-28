Boris Johnson trying to push through No Deal Brexit by asking Queen to suspend parliament

British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is expected to ask the Queen to suspend parliament next month. (Photo: Getty Images)
Boris Johnson is expected to seek an extended suspension of Parliament ahead of the Queen’s Speech on October 14 in a move which could hamper efforts by MPs to block a no-deal Brexit.

The Prime Minister’s plan will be considered in a Privy Council meeting at the Queen’s Balmoral estate, according to reports.

The House of Commons is currently expected to resume sitting after its summer break on September 3 and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and other opposition leaders have agreed to seek legislative changes to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

But, according to the BBC, the Prime Minister will seek to suspend Parliament from around September 11 until the Queen’s Speech - a process known as prorogation.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “So it seems that Boris Johnson may actually be about to shut down Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit.

“Unless MPs come together to stop him next week, today will go down in history as a dark one indeed for UK democracy.”

In response to the reports of a parliamentary suspension, Tory Party chairman James Cleverley said: “Or to put is another way: Government to hold a Queen’s Speech, just as all new governments do.”