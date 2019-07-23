Boris Johnson urged by Presbyterian moderator to work for restoration of Stormont

The Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Right Reverend Dr William Henry, has congratulated Boris Johnson as he prepares to become the UK’s new prime minister on Wednesday.

In a letter to the newly appointed Conservative Party leader, Dr Henry urged him to take “a keen and personal interest” in the inter-party talks to restore devolution and to “actively encourage those involved to go the extra mile”.

Saying that there is “significant expectation on the new PM”, Dr Henry wrote: “The call to leadership, especially political and national leadership, comes with heavy responsibilities and significant expectation – not least at this particular time. While your primary focus will be, of course, the ongoing process of leaving the European Union, I hope that you will also take a keen and personal interest in the talks to restore devolution to Northern Ireland – actively encouraging those involved to go the extra mile.

“The absence of devolved government continues to affect the lives of many of the most vulnerable and marginalised people in our society. Courageous and compassionate leadership is required to both consolidate, and build upon, the progress already made during the inter-party talks.”

Dr Henry added: “When you spoke yesterday following your confirmation as Conservative Party leader, many will have appreciated your commitment to ‘unite this country and take it forward’. This, I believe, is especially important in these uncertain days.”

The moderator concluded his correspondence by telling Mr Johnson that Christians are called to pray for those in authority, adding that he will have the prayers of many people within the church.