Boris Johnson visits N.I. for first time as Prime Minister

Share this article

Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will not hold a press conference and is refusing to take questions from journalists during his visit to Northern Ireland.

Stay with us for the duration of the Prime Minister's N.I. visit.

The UUP address the media after meeting with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in Stormont. (Photo: Pacemaker)

The UUP address the media after meeting with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in Stormont. (Photo: Pacemaker)