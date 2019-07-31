Boris Johnson visits N.I. for first time as Prime Minister Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Share this article Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will not hold a press conference and is refusing to take questions from journalists during his visit to Northern Ireland. Stay with us for the duration of the Prime Minister's N.I. visit. The UUP address the media after meeting with Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, in Stormont. (Photo: Pacemaker) UUP councillor resigns and apologises after ‘driving incident’ Gay DUP councillor Bennington votes against rainbow flag motion