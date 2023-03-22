Boris Johnson: Watch and follow LIVE as as former PM prepares to face the Privileges Committee as he defends himself against claims he lied to Parliament
Live updates as former PM Boris Johnson faces questions in Parliament
Live updates as former PM Boris Johnson prepares to face questions from Privileges Committee in Parliament
Boris Johnson has left his London home ahead of questioning by the Privileges Committee.
The former prime minister left just after 10.15am carrying a backpack and ignored reporters’ questions before being driven away in a grey Jaguar.
Jack Doyle, who was Boris Johnson’s communications chief when the partygate story broke, denied ever telling the then-prime minister that Covid-19 guidance was followed at all times in No 10.
In his evidence to the committee, Mr Doyle was asked whether he assured the then-prime minister that Covid-19 rules were followed at all times.
He said: “As per my evidence to the Sue Gray report, in relation to the events I attended I said I believed no rules were broken.”
But asked whether he told Mr Johnson “Covid guidance” was followed at all times, Mr Doyle said: “No.”
Asked whether he told Mr Johnson that “no parties were held in No 10” while restrictions were in force, Mr Doyle said: “I advised the prime minister that I did not consider the event of December 18, 2020 to be a party.”
Mr Doyle highlighted the distinction between the rules that were in force and the guidelines but No 10 “is an old building with limited space” and although efforts were made to follow the guidelines on social distancing “it would not be possible for me to say” they were complied with at all times.
A No 10 official has told MPs that Boris Johnson “had the opportunity to shut down” lockdown gatherings in Downing Street but “allowed the culture to continue”.
In written evidence to the Privileges Committee by an unnamed Downing Street employee, and shared in supporting documents ahead of Mr Johnson’s evidence hearing, the official said on February 7: “The former prime minister often saw and joined these gatherings, either he was invited by Spads (special advisers) or spotted them whilst walking up to his flat.
“The route he took down the corridor looks straight into the press room and vestibule so it’s impossible not to see.
“He had the opportunity to shut them down but joined in, made speeches, had a drink with staff.
“He could have taken the issue up with Martin Reynolds, his principal private secretary, to shut them down.
“He could see what was happening and allowed the culture to continue.”
Cabinet secretary Simon Case said he did not give Boris Johnson assurances that coronavirus guidance was adhered to at all times in No 10, according to a questionnaire published by the Privileges Committee.
It also showed Mr Case said he did not advise the then-prime minister that no parties were held in Downing Street during Covid restrictions and he did not know whether anyone else gave such assurances.
Boris Johnson agreed to delete a proposed line for Prime Minister’s Questions stating that all guidance had been followed after a warning, former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds said.
In written evidence to the Privileges Committee, Mr Reynolds said: “I do recall asking the then prime minister about the line proposed for PMQs on December 7, suggesting that all rules and guidance had been followed.
“He did not welcome the interruption but told me that he had received reassurances that the comms event was within the rules.
“I accepted this but questioned whether it was realistic to argue that all guidance had been followed at all times, given the nature of the working environment in No 10. He agreed to delete the reference to guidance.”
Boris Johnson gave evidence to an inquiry into lockdown parties in Downing Street saying he did not see it as being against Covid rules to work in the No 10 garden while having a bottle of wine.
The interview notes from the probe conducted by former senior civil servant Sue Gray have been published by the Privileges Committee as part of documents the former prime minister could rely on during questioning on Wednesday.
In undated remarks, Mr Johnson told Ms Gray’s investigation: “I would encourage people into the garden for the pandemic.
“I felt it would be wrong to stop people going into the garden.
“It is democratic and conducive to staff wellbeing – where to go to draw the line?
“When you are in the garden and in a meeting it was OK to have a bottle of wine accompanied by alcohol in moderation.
“Certainly not against the rules as I understand them.”
Boris Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain said it would have been “highly unusual” for him not to have raised concerns with Boris Johnson about a garden party in No 10 during the Covid lockdown.
Mr Cain said he could not remember if he personally had a conversation with the Prime Minister about it, but stated that he told Mr Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings about his concerns over the May 20, 2020 gathering.
Evidence published by the Privileges Committee shows Mr Cain initially raised his doubts about the event in response to an email from the then prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting staff to the “socially distanced drinks”.
Mr Cain said he told Mr Cummings about his concerns who “agreed it should not take place and said he would raise the issue with Martin and the prime minister”.
He added: “I do not recall if I personally had a conversation with the PM about the garden party but it would have been highly unusual for me not to have raised a potentially serious communications risk with the PM directly – especially having raised it with his PPS and the matter remaining unresolved.”
To Mr Cain, “it was clear observing all who attended and the layout of the event that this was purely a social function”.
Boris Johnson’s former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds expressed regret at his “bring your own booze” party invite.
In written evidence to the Privileges Committee, he said: “With the benefit of hindsight, the language used was totally inappropriate and gave a misleading impression of the nature of the event.
“It was an event held because staff needed a morale boost after an extremely difficult period when all sorts of tensions had begun to surface and I hoped that being thanked by the PM and talking to each other might strengthen their sense of being part of one team.
“The event was not a party in any normal sense of the word.”
One No 10 official warned Boris Johnson’s former principal private secretary Martin Reynolds that the “bring your own booze” party in Downing Street was a “bad idea”.
According to the Privileges Committee’s supporting documents, the official said: “I saw the invite and I expressed my concern to Martin that I thought this was a bad idea. I declined the invitation.
“I heard that there were so many people who were unhappy about the party that they were not going to go.”