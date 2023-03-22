Live updates as former PM Boris Johnson prepares to face questions from Privileges Committee in Parliament

Boris Johnson’s former communications chief Lee Cain said it would have been “highly unusual” for him not to have raised concerns with Boris Johnson about a garden party in No 10 during the Covid lockdown.

Mr Cain said he could not remember if he personally had a conversation with the Prime Minister about it, but stated that he told Mr Johnson’s senior aide Dominic Cummings about his concerns over the May 20, 2020 gathering.

Evidence published by the Privileges Committee shows Mr Cain initially raised his doubts about the event in response to an email from the then prime minister’s principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting staff to the “socially distanced drinks”.

Mr Cain said he told Mr Cummings about his concerns who “agreed it should not take place and said he would raise the issue with Martin and the prime minister”.

He added: “I do not recall if I personally had a conversation with the PM about the garden party but it would have been highly unusual for me not to have raised a potentially serious communications risk with the PM directly – especially having raised it with his PPS and the matter remaining unresolved.”