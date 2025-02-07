Authorities have been accused of failing to observe legal requirements in their future plans for salvaged remains of the Boyne Bridge in south Belfast - which was demolished this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Sandy Row bridge was built in 1936 to allow traffic to pass over a railway link in the area.

Despite bitter opposition, the bridge has now been removed to make way for access to the nearby new Belfast Grand Central Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terrible traffic congestion in the area has made headlines, with many complaints that there is no pick-up area for the new station.

A 1934 photo of the Saltwater Bridge in south Belfast which archeologists have confirmed remains some 2m under the road on Sandy Row. Photo: The Archaeological evaluation at Belfast Transport Hub on behalf of Translink by the Irish Archaeological Consultancy Ltd.

However public transport provider Translink has now confirmed removal of the bridge has helped make room for a public realm space outside the new station, which will result in a taxi rank and drop off area.

Translink added that 'sensitively dismantling' of the 1936 bridge has been overseen by an archaeological specialist so that “key elements will be repurposed for significant artworks to enhance the public realm space in the local area”.

Translink also confirmed this week that an older structure built from 1611-1642, the Saltwater Bridge, is being retained under the site of the demolished bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A 2020 survey of the area by the Irish Archaeological Consultancy for Translink, seen by the News Letter, concluded that local folklore was correct and that "it is extremely likely that King William III passed over it [the preserved bridge] en route to the Battle of the Boyne in 1690".

The location of the Saltwater Bridge on Sandy Row according to an 1859 OS map. Photo: The Archaeological evaluation at Belfast Transport Hub on behalf of Translink by Irish Archaeological Consultancy Ltd.

However, anger still persists about the manner in which the 1936 bridge was removed.

John Anderson, Vice Chair of Ulster Architectural Heritage (UAH), said Translink only had permission to demolish the bridge and that dismantling it for partial preservation purposes- as appears to have happened - would have required much more public consultation.

"Their permission, if they had met the conditions, was for demolition, which is significantly different, requiring a new application, a proper environmental statement, programme of works, cost benefit analysis, and a re-consultation," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photos from 1936 showing the construction of the demolished bridge, he said, show elements of yet another bridge - this one Victorian - being incorporated "in both ends" of the bridge that was demolished this week. These should have been preserved also "but unsurprisingly was not" he added.

The location of the Saltwater Bridge at Sandy Row today. Photo: The Archaeological evaluation at Belfast Transport Hub on behalf of Translink by the Irish Archaeological Consultancy Ltd.

The planned salvage and repurposing of materials from the demolished bridge "typically remains a Translink secret", he added.

However, Translink rejected his claims.

“Planning permission for the Belfast Grand Central Station project was granted in 2019, which included the dismantling of the Boyne Bridge," a spokeswoman said.

“These works are progressing in line with the relevant planning conditions. There has been extensive engagement throughout the scheme with local community groups, which is continuing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Department for Infrastructure spokesman also rejected his claims.

“The planning conditions in relation to the bridge have been discharged," he said. "Translink have been notified and the Planning portal has been updated.”

Despite losing the 1936 bridge, Blackstaff Community Association Chairman William Dickson said it has been “a major success” to preserve the original bridge that King William is believed to have crossed.