Lord Frost told MPs he sensed that there had been a “slight misunderstanding” within the EU over the constitutional position of Northern Ireland for some time.

It followed reports that French president Emmanuel Macron had said to Boris Johnson at the G7 summit that Northern Ireland was not part of the UK.

DUP MP Ian Paisley asked Lord Frost: “One of the other partners to this at the weekend didn’t seem to understand that Northern Ireland was actually part of the United Kingdom, namely Monsieur Macron in his comments about the constitutional position of Northern Ireland.

“If one of the other partners who has signed up to the protocol doesn’t understand that Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom, does that give you opportunity to move on this as well?”

Lord Frost responded: “I think we’ve sensed that this sort of slight misunderstanding about the status of Northern Ireland has been around for some time, possibly quite a long time.

“It is obviously rather concerning if people see things in that way, it doesn’t seem to us to be consistent with the provisions of the Good Friday Agreement which are very clear on that.”

Lord Frost accused the European Union of taking a “purist” approach in the row over the movement of sausages from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“We obviously face a difficulty on the chilled meats issue,” he told the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee.

“We have asked and suggested to the EU that the right way forward would be to agree to extend the grace period, at least for a bit, to provide a bit of a breathing space for the current discussions to continue and try and find solutions.

“I still hold out some hope that they might agree to that because it seems a very narrow point to take such a purist view about.

“We are not having much progress but there is a little bit of time left before that.”