In a scathing personal attack on the “weak” Prime Minister, Suella Braverman says Rishi Sunak failed to honour a deal with her which included a pledge to deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill.

Former home secretary Suella Braverman outside her home in, Bushey, Hertfordshire following her was sacking by the Prime Minister on Monday. Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

The former Home Secretary claims a document agreed with Sunak to secure her support for his leadership included a promise to "deliver the Northern Ireland Protocol and Retained EU Law Bills in their then existing form and timetable”.

The protocol bill was a potential UK’s response to the problems created by the NI Protocol on issues like customs, regulations and governance. It was never enacted as the government chose negotiations with the EU above unilateral action. Those talks resulted in the Windsor Framework, which maintained a trade border between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The DUP’s Lord Dodds posted on X, formerly twitter, that instead of delivering on the Protocol Bill the Prime Minister instead “accepted an Irish Sea Border and wants unionists to do so also. No chance”.

Anti-protocol campaigner Jamie Bryson said: “Suella’s resignation letter makes clear that the Prime Minister had committed to securing the full passage of the NI Protocol Bill, which would have created the framework for restoring the Acts of Union and removing the Irish Sea border.

“Instead the Prime Minister, far from achieving the objectives of the Protocol Bill, in fact further embedded the Irish Sea border and subjugation of the Union via the Framework.”

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak faces Prime Minister's Questions with Conservative allies attempting to play down the impact of former home secretary's scathing attack.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been given plenty of ammunition as he goes head to head with the Prime Minister on Wednesday, less than 24 hours after Mrs Braverman accused Mr Sunak in a parting broadside of being "uncertain" and "weak".

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt rejected Mrs Braverman's trenchant criticism of the Prime Minister's handling of the migrant crisis.

"What the British people are interested in is not the dramas in Westminster, but whether the Government is actually delivering," he said.

"And control of our borders is something that is non-negotiable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we have seen this year is the toughest legislation ever on illegal migration, small boat crossings down by a third.

"The Prime Minister and the Government will remain relentlessly focused on delivering our pledge to stop those crossings."

A reshuffle on Monday saw Mrs Braverman ousted and former prime minister David Cameron brought back as Foreign Secretary, with Mr Sunak hailing a new "strong and united team" in Government.

In a letter to the Prime Minister on Tuesday, Mrs Braverman - whose leadership ambitions are no secret - issued a rallying cry to the party's right with a call for an "authentic conservative agenda".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The former minister claimed she had agreed a deal to back Mr Sunak and serve as home secretary "on certain conditions", such as introducing measures to override the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) and the Human Rights Act (HRA) in legislation to stop small boats crossing the Channel.

"You have manifestly and repeatedly failed to deliver on every single one of these key policies," she wrote, adding: "Either your distinctive style of government means you are incapable of doing so. Or, as I must surely conclude now, you never had any intention of keeping your promises."

She accused him of a "betrayal of your promise to the nation that you would do 'whatever it takes' to stop the boats" and said his response to the pro-Palestinian protests showed he is "uncertain, weak, and lacking in the qualities of leadership that this country needs".

Treasury minister Gareth Davies said he did not agree with "some of the characterisations" in Mrs Braverman's "very personal letter".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are a very broad church and we draw strength from every part, and that's what you saw with the reshuffle this week from the Prime Minister, drawing on the talents and strength from across the party," he told LBC.

"As relates to the letter, it's clearly a very personal letter. I don't agree or recognise some of the characterisations that have been written in it, from working with the Prime Minister...

"We are a united party. The Cabinet is a Cabinet of unity, speaking with one voice, and you will see that going into the next election."

Meanwhile, Esther McVey confirmed she is leaving her GB News presenting role after being given a Cabinet Office post, informally dubbed the "minister for common sense".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had hosted a show alongside her husband, fellow Tory MP Philip Davies.

She said: "The Prime Minister asked me to join his Government to help bring about the common-sense changes the country needs.