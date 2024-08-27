The UUP’s Mike Nesbitt pictured in the Great Hall at Parliament Buildings, Stormont.Photo by Jonathan Porter /Press Eye

Former leader Mike Nesbitt looks likely to be the only candidate in the race to replace Doug Beattie as Ulster Unionist boss, the News Letter understands.

Robbie Butler is expected to confirm he will not now put his name forward – after having considered a joint-ticket with East Antrim MLA John Stewart last week.

Mr Nesbitt – currently serving as health minister – will run on a ticket to reform the Ulster Unionist Party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a broad feeling among UUP MLAs that the party needs reform of its structures, and it appears that Mr Nesbitt now faces a showdown with at least some of the party officers.

However, as the dispute was not primarily driven by policy differences, many of the officers who had become hostile to Doug Beattie may be ready to give Mr Nesbitt a fair wind.

However, given the party’s rules – Mr Nesbitt could still face a challenge, perhaps even from an unelected figure.

All anyone needs to make the ballot paper is 30 signatures from nine constituencies across Northern Ireland – they do not need to hold an elected public office.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amid the fury amongst some over how Doug Beattie’s tenure ended, some within the party have raised concerns that an unelected figure could run to avenge the former leader’s ousting. Whether that is a realistic prospect or not, it says something about the current state of the party that it is even being discussed.

One source told the News Letter last week that is “not inconceivable that a twitter personality could run for leader and become leader, if nobody else is on the ballot”.

Robbie Butler and John Stewart had been expected to put their names forward to the membership for the upcoming leadership vote. It is understood that will not now happen, leaving Mr Nesbitt heading into the vote with no prominent challenger and an effective coronation looking likely.