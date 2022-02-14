Breaking: Robin Swann announces easing of all Covid restrictions

However, Mr Swann as stressed the continuing need for “caution and vigilance” in relation to the virus.

Mr Swann said: “Today’s announcement follows consideration of legal advice from the Attorney General and consultation with all Ministerial colleagues.

“It moves our response against COVID into a new phase. With the reduced threat from the Omicron variant, we can move away from an emergency and legalistic framework to a new approach where making safer choices is embedded in our daily lives.

Health Minister Robin Swann. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

“That means all of us continuing to do our best to cut down risks of infection and transmission. It means looking after each other by following the public health guidance.

“It must always be remembered that taking unnecessary risks with Covid may affect people who are particularly vulnerable to the virus.”

Mr Swann said it was important that people “do not jump the gun” and “start behaving as if the pandemic is over,”

He said: That is not the case. While Omicron is less severe than previous strains of the virus, community transmission remains very high and hospital pressures significant.

“The most vulnerable as a result of underlying disease remain susceptible to severe illness and it is important that we all do what we can to protect them.”

The Covid restrictions that are being removed in law are:

Requirements in respect of shops:

• Risk assessment

• All reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission

Requirements in respect of theatres, concert halls, conference and exhibition centres and other indoor venues used for performance, conferences or exhibitions:

• Risk assessment

• All reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission

• Collection of visitor information

Requirements in respect of hospitality venues, including those outdoors under an occasional licence

• Risk assessment

• All reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission

• Collection of visitor information

Requirements in respect of tourist accommodation:

• Collection of visitor information

Requirements in respect of any organised indoor gathering over 15 or outdoor gathering over 30:

• Risk assessment

• All reasonable measures to limit the risk of transmission

Requirements in respect of funerals and wakes

• Compliance with DoH Guidance on funerals

Requirements in respect of weddings and civil partnership ceremonies

• Collection of visitor information

• Restriction on meeting indoors at a private dwelling or at a rave (30+ people)

Requirements in respect of close contact services:

• Collection of visitor information

Requirement to wear a face covering in enclosed public areas of premises; restaurants, cafés, bars and pubs; public transport; driving instruction; close contact services

Requirement to use COVID Certification in nightclubs and indoor unseated gatherings of 500+.

