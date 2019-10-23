Brexit: Boris Johnson stills needs DUP, party claims after crushing defeat

The DUP says that Boris Johnson now realises he needs the party in order to get his Brexit deal through parliament, after the unionists voted with the opposition to block its progress.

DUP MPs voted with Labour and other opposition parties on Wednesday night to block the government’s timetable to pass key Brexit legislation.

The government won a vote on its Brexit bill, but a second vote on a plan to implement the law was lost by 14 votes.

DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said The Prime Minister still needs his party’s support.

“I think he realises now that without the DUP on board getting his bill and agreement throught the House of Commons is going to be hugely challenging for him,” he told the BBC.

“So I think the sensible thing is for the government to sit down with us and see if we can work this out.”

Number 10 hoped MPs would allow the bill to pass through Parliament in only three days.

But Mr Johnson said he will now “pause” the legislation and speak to EU leaders about a delay to the Brexit deadline.

However, unless the EU grants one, the UK is due to leave the EU with no deal on 31 October.

European Council President Donald Tusk tweeted on Tuesday night that he would recommend the EU accept the UK’s request for an extension.

Mr Donaldson, said MPs needed “much more time” to scrutinise the bill, which the government wanted to push through Parliament in the course of this week.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said MPs had made a “very wise” decision to vote down the timetable, also known as a programme motion.

He said the vote would allow “further time for detailed examination of some of the most important legislation that we will ever have to consider, particularly given the impact on Northern Ireland”.

Mr Dodds then addressed the PM directly and asked him to sit down with the DUP to discuss the detail in the Brexit bill.

“Talk to us again about what can be done at this late stage to ensure we join in this great quest together to get Brexit done, but as one United Kingdom,” he said.

Boris Johnson nodded when Nigel Dodds asked him for a sit-down meeting over Brexit

Independent Unionist Lady Hermon, MP for North Down, also voted against the timetable motion.

It means that all Northern Ireland MPs who take their seats in the chamber voted to oppose the government on two fronts on Tuesday night.

Sinn Féin has seven MPs but they abstain from taking their seats in the House of Commons.

Lady Hermon had asked the government to reassure unionists about the contents of the bill

Reacting to the results, Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar tweeted: “It’s welcome that the House of Commons voted by a clear majority in favour of legislation needed to enact Withdrawal Agreement.

“We will now await further developments from London and Brussels about next steps including timetable for the legislation and the need for an extension.”

The European Commission’s chief spokeswoman said her organisation takes note” of the results of the Westminster vote and “expects the UK government to inform us about the next step”.

She added that the President of the European Council Donald Tusk “is consulting leaders on the UK’s request for an extension until 31 January 2020”.