Brexit day warning by BMA on future of NI health care

The future of health care in Northern Ireland after Brexit remains uncertain, the British Medical Association (BMA) has warned.

The UK is due to officially leave the European Union at 11pm today.

An event to celebrate the occasion is set to take place at Stormont tonight, while protests are also being organised in areas close to the Irish border.

But the BMA has warned that issues surrounding medicines and cross-border health programmes still need to be sorted out.

The group’s Northern Ireland chair, Dr Tom Black, said: “Today marks the beginning of leaving the EU and while this cannot be changed, we remain the only part of the UK to share a land border with Europe, and that unique position presents ongoing uncertainty and insecurity for the delivery of health here.”

He raised concerns about the “recruitment and retention of doctors” after Brexit, as well as what he described as “practicalities” around the Irish border.

Dr Black said: “One of the key issues in resolving our health crisis will be the recruitment and retention of doctors and other healthcare staff.

“Freedom of movement has enabled doctors and other healthcare staff to travel, work and teach across Europe, letting those from the EU to both contribute to and learn from the NHS, while UK-trained clinicians have been able to share their skills in other European nations.

“We want to see that continue particularly across the island of Ireland.

“With just 11 months to finish negotiations on our future relationship with the EU, there are still issues to be resolved: current cross-border health services must be able to continue and indeed expand; the practicalities around the transport of medicines over the border still needs to be resolved and replacement funding for EU-funded services will need to be found.”

He added: “We also need to ensure the supply of vital medicines are not disrupted, protecting collaborative relationships with our neighbours on medical research, and introducing a flexible immigration system.”

Meanwhile, Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rt Rev Dr William Henry, has described today as a “redefining day”.

“As an all-island church, with congregations in both jurisdictions, in October of last year I had the opportunity to visit some of our border presbyteries to meet with those who will be immediately impacted by the UK’s changed relationship with the European Union,” Dr Henry said.

“Friday, January 31 will not only leave people with a range of emotions, hopes and fears, but also marks the next stage in the redefining of the UK’s relationship with the EU.

“There is much important work still be done in negotiating new arrangements. As that work takes place, we continue to pray for those in leadership, and especially the newly formed Northern Ireland Executive, as it seeks to find solutions to the many presenting issues that remain.”

DUP MLA Jim Wells, speaking about the event at Stormont later today, said it is important that Northern Ireland marks the occasion.

“We’re part of the UK so we need to have something tangible, to give people who see this as an important opportunity to mark it.

“Regardless of where you stand on Brexit, 11 o’clock on Friday is a very significant date and time.

“The event starts at 10.30pm. There will be a build up to 11 o’clock and we will have a piper playing. Then, at 11pm, we will release lanterns into the sky.

“There will also be speeches but this has been a fairly impromptu event so the speakers are not finalised.”

The campaign group Border Communities Against Brexit is due to hold a protest at six locations along the Irish border tonight.

Campaign chair Declan Fearon said: “We’re being taken out of the European Union against our will.

“We intend to hold demonstrations at six different locations along the border to protest against Boris’ Brexit.Please come along and show your support.”

The demonstrations are set to take place at 9.30pm in Carrickarnon, Aughnacloy, Aghalane, Blacklion, Lifford and Bridgend.