Brexit ‘no deal’ does not breach GFA: Ex-DUP Spad welcomes High Court ruling

A former spad to First Minister Peter Robinson has welcomed a High Court ruling that a no-deal Brexit would not breach the Good Friday Agreement.

After the recent challenge at Belfast High Court over Brexit, Richard Bullick tweeted of Lord Justice McCloskey’s findings that “there is nothing in the Belfast Agreement to require EU Membership - or regulatory alignment or customs union membership for that matter.” Mr Bullick added: “Should be uncontentious - other than on Twitter!”

The judge said in his findings: “Once again, neither the Belfast Agreement nor this suite of provisions was predicated on the basis that UK membership of the EU would continue forever. Neither of them can be construed as requiring a customs Union or continued regulatory alignment. More fundamentally, there is no sufficient evidential foundation for the incompatibility asserted.”

Labour MP Kate Hoey responded on Twitter: “Where is the coverage of this?”

She added: “Interesting not a word on the main BBC News about this yet wall to wall coverage of Scottish court decision [which found the suspension of Parliament to be illegal]. Perhaps journalists prefer the Scottish ruling,” she suggested, adding the hashtag “#bias”.