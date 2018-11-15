Brexit, Northern Ireland and what will happen next - Jacob Rees-Mogg submits letter of no confidence in Prime Minister Theresa May Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up Conservative M.P. Jacob Rees-Mogg has delivered a letter of no confidence in Prime Minister and Tory party leader, Theresa May. Stay with us for all the breaking news, views and reactions. DUP Leader Arlene Foster. Raft of cabinet members resign over NI proposals in Brexit deal