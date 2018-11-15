Brexit, Northern Ireland and what will happen next - Prime Minister Theresa May to speak at press conference at 5:00pm Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up The British Prime Minister, Theresa May, will hold a press conference at 5:00pm today. Stay with us for all the breaking news, views and reactions. DUP Leader Arlene Foster. Raft of cabinet members resign over NI proposals in Brexit deal