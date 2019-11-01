Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage gives Tories and Boris Johnson 13 days to abandon his withdrawal agreement and work together to deliver No Deal Brexit

Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, has given an ultimatum to Prime Minister Boris Johnson to bin his withdrawal agreement and work with him to deliver a No Deal Brexit.

Mr. Farage made the announcement at a press conference on Friday morning.

Mr. Farage told Mr. Johnson the Brexit Party would stand candidates in every Westminster constituency if he refused to drop his withdrawal agreement.

"This is not Brexit and that's the point - it doesn't free us it just kicks the can further down the road," said Mr. Farage.

Mr. Johnson has until November 14, 2019 to make a decision as that is the day political parties can submit candidates to stand in the general election on December 12, 2019.

Updates to follow.