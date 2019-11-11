Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage rows back on Boris Johnson Conservative party general election threat - Brexit Party will not contest 317 seats won by Tories in 2017

Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage, has reneged on his threat to stand candidates against Boris Johnson and the Conservative party in next month's general election.

Less than two weeks ago, Mr. Farage told Prime Minister Boris Johnson that if he did not drop his withdrawal agreement and pursue a No Deal Brexit the Brexit Party would stand candidates in every parliamentary constituency in England, Scotland and Wales.

Brexit Party leader, Nigel Farage (left) and Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Brexit Party will not be standing any candidates in Northern Ireland.

Mr. Farage made the announcement shortly after midday on Monday when he said the Brexit Party would not stand any candidates in any of the 317 constituencies won by the Conservatives in 2017.

The announcement essentially means the Conservatives led by Boris Johnson are much, much more likely to win a majority on Demcember 12, 2019.