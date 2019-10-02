Brexit proposals would mean perpetual uncertainty: UUP leader

The Tory-DUP proposals for a regulatory border in the Irish Sea are “deeply concerning”, and would also leave Northern Ireland in “a perpetual cycle of uncertainty”, Ulster Unionist leader Robin Swann has said.

The North Antrim MLA, who is to stand down as party leader in February, expressed a series of concerns about the implications of what the DUP has agreed to.

Mr Swann, whose party advocated a Remain vote but which has argued that the result of the referendum must be respected, said: “The prime minister and the DUP are fooling no-one with these proposals. This new protocol should be deeply concerning for all those who have the long-term economic and constitutional welfare of Northern Ireland and its people at heart.

“Northern Ireland would be locked into continual political debates about Brexit and alignment with the rest of the UK or EU. They would set the theme of every Assembly and Westminster election.”

He said that ongoing uncertainty would “plunge Northern Ireland into a referendum in the Assembly chamber every four years with high-stakes consequences for our people” and would leave businesses and agriculture unsure about the future.

He added: “These proposals haven’t been thought through and would see DUP statements that Northern Ireland would leave the EU on the same terms as the rest of the United Kingdom being flipped on their heads.

“Northern Ireland would become a hybrid part of the UK with a border up the Irish Sea. This represents a road to Damascus conversion by the DUP and a very sharp U-turn on statements they made to the Northern Ireland public.

“The prime minister and the DUP were full of big talk. These proposals don`t offer them much of a fig leaf.”