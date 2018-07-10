Brexit turmoil: Two Tories resign from junior roles in protest

Where do the resignations of Boris Johnson and David Davis leave the Prime Minister? And more importantly, where does it leave the Brexit negotiations?

As Theresa May meets her new-look cabinet today, we'll be covering the latest news and views from Westminster.

Today's key developments:

• Two more Tory members resigned from junior roles: Maria Caulfield and Ben Bradley quit their respective roles as Vice Chair for Women and Vice Chair for Youth at Conservative Campaign Headquarters, both blaming the government's Brexit plans.

• Theresa May chaired her new-look cabinet at Downing Street and claimed it had been a "productive" meeting.

• Ahead of his UK visit, Donald Trump called Boris Johnson a "friend" and said it's "up to the people" whether Theresa May is replaced as Prime Minister.

• Jeremy Hunt succeeded Boris Johnson as foreign secretary, while Matt Hancock succeeded Hunt as health secretary.

• Dominic Raab, one of the few staunch Leave supporters left in the cabinet, replaced David Davis as Brexit secretary.