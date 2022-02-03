The expected resignation of Paul Givan has sparked criticism from parties across the divide at Stormont.

Speaking to reporters in Stormont, Mr Beattie blasted “another manufactured crisis”.

He said it will have one effect – the instability of Northern Ireland, adding the people will suffer.

“They have suffered enough and they are going to suffer more. They will suffer in the medium term and they will suffer in the long term and all politicians should be standing here and everything that they do they should be doing for the betterment of the people of Northern Ireland,” he said.

“For unionists, this is absolutely crazy because we are moving into a situation where we will end up having to come back with our tail between our legs and we have allowed people to lead us down that road for far, far too long and it is time for change.

“People are going to have to start looking at their unionist leadership and see who is really leading here, because what I’m seeing from those who call themselves the leaders of unionism is no leadership whatsoever.”

Mr Beattie added: “If there is changes to the protocol in the coming weeks and months it will be because of the hard work that is done behind the scenes to get those through negotiations.

“It will not be done by a minister resigning from their post, we will have no first minister come tomorrow morning and if that’s the case the protocol will still be here, in a week’s time the protocol will still be here, in a month’s time the protocol will still be there, but we’ll not have a first minister and therefore the people will suffer because decisions will not be made by people not doing their jobs.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Steve Aiken said Northern Ireland is entering into a period of “further instability”.

He added: “What the effect is on actual checks is uncertain, although most of them remain despite DUP blustering.

“These actions do not stop all checks at our ports, nor do they rid us of the Irish Sea border.

“We are still in the same negotiating position today as we were last week, and it will be through negotiation that the problems around the protocol will be fixed. No matter what, we are entering into a period of further instability just when we need to be focused on Covid recovery.

