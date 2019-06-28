British-Irish Council meeting: Political leaders to discuss climate change and Brexit

Senior political figures from the UK and Republic of Ireland will gather in Manchester today for a meeting of the British-Irish Council.

The summit will bring together the UK's de facto deputy Prime Minister David Lidington, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford and political leaders from the governments of Guernsey, Jersey and the Isle of Man.

Northern Ireland's political leaders will not be represented due to the collapse of the Assembly.

The agenda at today's meeting is expected to be dominated by climate change and issues around Brexit.

Secretary of State Karen Bradley will not be present as she continues to lead talks aimed at restoring the power-sharing institutions.