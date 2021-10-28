Press Eye - Belfast - Northern Ireland - 28th January 2020 Jamie Bryson arrives Belfast Magistrates Court where he was appearing on charges of perverting the course of justice. The case is connected to claims Jamie Bryson was coached in his evidence to the Stomont inquiry into the NAMA property sale. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

Mr Bryson (pictured) claimed the DUP would collapse Stormont if there is “no tangible progress” on the NI Protocol, but Westminster still legislates for the Irish Language, or if the High Court goes ahead and compels DUP ministers to attend North-South Bodies.

“But even if the NI Protocol is fixed that will not be enough,” he said. He argues that the Northern Ireland Act 1998 must be amended to strengthen the principle of consent.

“The NI Protocol shows the principle of consent is merely symbolic and does not protect the substance of the Union,” he said. “The cross community consent required in the Northern Ireland Act 1998 has also been misapplied when it suited nationalists, so what is the point of it?”

He also objected to the pending Irish language legislation, which he says will give a statutory commissioner powers to “enhance” use of the language and not just facilitate it, and will result in irish being used prominently in public buildings.