Budget March 2023: Chancellor says the Windsor Framework will help keep down the price of a pint of beer in Northern Ireland's pubs

The Chancellor of the Exchequer, Jeremy Hunt, is currently delivering his budget to the House of Commons.

By Adam Kula
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:37 GMT- 2 min read

One of his early key points has been that he expects inflation to plummet by the end of the year.

He blamed inflation (as opposed to under-investment) for the rolling strikes which have affected the UK, including Northern Ireland.

He told the House that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has pored over the issue, and that “despite continuing global instability, the OBR reports today inflation today will dall 10.7% in the final quarter of last year, to 2.9% by the end of 2023”.

He said: “That’s more than halving inflation! High inflation is the root cause of the strikes we’ve seen in recent months, we’ll continue to work hard to settle those disputes, but only in a way that won’t fuel inflation.”

The government’s target is to keep inflation to 2%.

Mr Hunt also said that it is expected the UK will avoid falling into a technical recession this year (where there are two successive quarters of negative GDP growth).

He also had praise for the UK/EU revised Protocol, the Windsor Framework.

Pint of Beer, by Ian T is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0
He said: “In December I extended the alcohol duty freeze until August 1, after which duties will go up in line with inflation in the usual way.

"But today I’ll do something that was not possible when we were in the EU, and significantly increase the generosity of draught relief so that from August 1 the duty on draught products in pubs will be up to 11p lower than the duty in supermarkets.

"It’s a differential a Conservative government will maintain as part of a new ‘Brexit pubs guarantee’.

"British ale is warm, but the duty on a pint is frozen. And even better – even better – thanks to the Windsor Framework negotiated by my right honourable friend the Prime Minister, that change will now apply to every pub in Northern Ireland.”

Jeremy Hunt in the Commons, 15-03-23
More to follow.

Jeremy HuntBudgetHouse of CommonsNorthern IrelandPrime MinisterProtocolBrexit