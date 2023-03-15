Budget March 2023: Inflation set to plunge down to 2.9% by the end of the year

He told the House that the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has pored over the issue, and that “despite continuing global instability, the OBR reports today inflation today will dall 10.7% in the final quarter of last year, to 2.9% by the end of 2023”.

He said: “That’s more than halving inflation! High inflation is the root cause of the strikes we’ve seen in recent months, we’ll continue to work hard to settle those disputes, but only in a way that won’t fuel inflation.”

The government’s target is to keep inflation to 2%.

Mr Hunt also said that it is expected the UK will avoid falling into a technical recession this year (where there are two successive quarters of negative GDP growth).

He told the Commons: “Part of the fall in inflation predicted by the OBR happens because of additional measures I take today.

“I recognise that even though wholesale energy prices have been falling, there is still enormous pressure on family finances.

“Some people remain in real distress and we should always stand ready to help where we can.

Jeremy Hunt in the Commons, 15-03-23

“So after listening to representations from Martin Lewis and other experts, I today confirm that the Energy Price Guarantee will remain at £2,500 for the next three months.

“This means the £2,500 cap for the typical household will remain in place when energy prices remain high, ahead of an expected fall in prices from July.