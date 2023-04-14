Responding to confirmation earlier this week that the Belfast Gaelic sports venue was included in a bid to host Euro 2028, the party said it is “inconceivable to expect the public purse to cover the additional cost” – now estimated to be almost double the original £77.5m rebuilding cost.

The GAA confirmed on Thursday that, despite the huge increase in the overall cost of the project, the sporting body will contribute only £15m towards its new stadium.

If the UK and Ireland joint bid to host the prestigious football tournament is successful, the new 34,500 capacity Casement Park will host games along with famous grounds such as Wembley and Hampden Park.

Casement Park has not been in use since 2013.

In 2011/12 the Stormont Executive endorsed a funding package of up to £110m for the redevelopment of Casement, Windsor Park and Ravenhill. The upgrades to Windsor Park and Ravenhill have been completed.

A statement seen by the PA news agency, which was submitted as part of the bid, shows that all five of Stormont’s Executive parties supported the proposal.

The statement said that the “party leaders, fully support the historic and world class partnership bid to host the greatest ever UEFA European Football Championship in these islands".

It continued: "As part of the Stadia Development Programme, Casement Park in Belfast is a Northern Ireland Executive Programme for Government commitment for a world class, state of the art stadium in which to host players, fans and the entire UEFA family for an inclusive and unforgettable celebration of football.”

However, in a statement issued on Friday afternoon, the UUP said that although the party’s position “has been and remains that the original endorsement by the then Executive should be honoured… it is inconceivable to expect the public purse to cover the additional cost".